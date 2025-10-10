Jaundice Outbreak Sparks Health Crisis at Andhra Pradesh Gurukul

An outbreak of jaundice in Andhra Pradesh's Kurupam Girls Gurukul, Parvatipuram Manyam district, has resulted in two fatalities and 86 infections. Poor sanitation and contaminated water sources were identified as primary causes, with the facility housing over 600 students, predominantly from tribal backgrounds.

Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav cited inadequate facilities, such as the 30 bathrooms shared by all students, as a critical issue. Despite rigorous testing, the specific contaminant remains undisclosed, though Hepatitis A was confirmed positive in 15 cases. Yadav also attributed the crisis to lapses by various governmental departments.

District collector, N Prabhakar Reddy, confirmed the discovery of contaminated bore water sources and extended school holidays to manage the situation. Efforts to restore control are ongoing, as officials assure that those above 15 years with proper immunization should not face severe health impacts.