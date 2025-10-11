CDC Leadership Shakeup Under Trump Administration

In a significant development, the Trump administration has initiated layoffs impacting 'disease detectives,' top-tier scientists, and all staff at the Washington office of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as reported by the New York Times on Saturday.

These dismissals are part of the latest round of job cuts executed by the administration, marking a strategic reshuffle within the organization responsible for public health safety.

Although the New York Times detailed this widespread impact, efforts by Reuters to obtain confirmation of the report were not immediately successful.