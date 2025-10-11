Left Menu

CDC Leadership Shakeup Under Trump Administration

The Trump administration has dismissed many employees at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including 'disease detectives' and high-ranking scientists. This includes the complete closure of the Washington office, according to a report by the New York Times that Reuters could not verify.

Updated: 11-10-2025 10:18 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 10:18 IST
CDC Leadership Shakeup Under Trump Administration
In a significant development, the Trump administration has initiated layoffs impacting 'disease detectives,' top-tier scientists, and all staff at the Washington office of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as reported by the New York Times on Saturday.

These dismissals are part of the latest round of job cuts executed by the administration, marking a strategic reshuffle within the organization responsible for public health safety.

Although the New York Times detailed this widespread impact, efforts by Reuters to obtain confirmation of the report were not immediately successful.

