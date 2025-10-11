Left Menu

Pedal Power: Honoring a Hero and Championing Health

The NSG organized a cyclothon to honor Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, slain in the 26/11 attacks, while raising cervical cancer awareness. The event will include professional cyclists and NSG officers, featuring street plays and health sessions in schools to promote public health and community responsibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-10-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 14:41 IST
Pedal Power: Honoring a Hero and Championing Health
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Security Guard (NSG), India's elite counter-terrorism unit, will host a cyclothon on Sunday to honor Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who was killed during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, while simultaneously promoting awareness about cervical cancer.

This initiative is a part of NSG's social outreach, emphasizing their dedication to national security, public welfare, and a commitment to public health.

Commencing from the Gateway of India, the 100 km cyclothon event will feature 250 professional cyclists alongside NSG personnel, blending themes of fitness, national unity, and community health through performances and school-focused health education sessions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bihar's Upcoming Electoral Dance: Discontent Amid Seat-Sharing Talks

Bihar's Upcoming Electoral Dance: Discontent Amid Seat-Sharing Talks

 India
2
Glimmer of Peace: Arab American Trump Supporters Respond to Gaza Ceasefire

Glimmer of Peace: Arab American Trump Supporters Respond to Gaza Ceasefire

 Global
3
Tragedy in Franklin Park: The Untold Story of Silverio Villegas Gonzalez

Tragedy in Franklin Park: The Untold Story of Silverio Villegas Gonzalez

 Global
4
PM Modi's Dairy Boost: New Milk Powder Plant Inauguration in Indore

PM Modi's Dairy Boost: New Milk Powder Plant Inauguration in Indore

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025