Pedal Power: Honoring a Hero and Championing Health

The National Security Guard (NSG), India's elite counter-terrorism unit, will host a cyclothon on Sunday to honor Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who was killed during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, while simultaneously promoting awareness about cervical cancer.

This initiative is a part of NSG's social outreach, emphasizing their dedication to national security, public welfare, and a commitment to public health.

Commencing from the Gateway of India, the 100 km cyclothon event will feature 250 professional cyclists alongside NSG personnel, blending themes of fitness, national unity, and community health through performances and school-focused health education sessions.

(With inputs from agencies.)