Unveiling the Alarming Rise of Breast Cancer in India

Breast cancer, currently constituting 30% of all cancer cases among women in India, might surge to approximately 200,000 cases annually by 2030, as reported by experts during a breast cancer management conference held by Women's Cancer Initiative and Tata Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Shalaka Joshi, a breast cancer surgeon, emphasized the role of lifestyle changes such as insufficient physical activity and unhealthy dietary habits in escalating breast cancer risk. Obesity and lack of exercise contribute to almost doubling this risk.

Dr. Prabhat Bhargava highlighted that genetic factors account for about 10% of breast cancers. Incorporating regular screenings and exploring genetic testing are vital in early detection and prevention strategies, potentially lowering the likelihood of developing future cancers.

