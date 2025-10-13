WHO Launches EIOS 2.0 to Strengthen Global Early Warning Against Health Threats

In a significant leap forward for global health security, the World Health Organization (WHO) has launched version 2.0 of the Epidemic Intelligence from Open Sources (EIOS) system — a cutting-edge platform designed to enhance the early detection and response to public health threats. The upgraded system, unveiled at the WHO Hub for Pandemic and Epidemic Intelligence in Berlin, integrates artificial intelligence (AI), new data sources, and advanced collaboration tools to help countries identify and manage potential outbreaks faster and more efficiently.

Since its creation in 2017, EIOS has become a vital pillar of the global disease surveillance architecture. Today, it is used by more than 110 Member States and over 30 international organizations and networks, helping public health authorities monitor emerging health threats in near real-time.

A New Era for Epidemic Intelligence

“Today, we are not just celebrating the launch of a new version of a system, we are entering a new phase in how the world collaborates, innovates and responds to health threats,” said Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, Executive Director of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme, during the launch ceremony. “EIOS 2.0 is our bridge to the future — more open, more agile, and more inclusive.”

Hosted at the WHO Hub for Pandemic and Epidemic Intelligence, the EIOS system consolidates vast amounts of publicly available data — from traditional media, social media, blogs, and now even radio and multimedia sources — to detect unusual health events and trends that may indicate the emergence of an outbreak. These insights help ministries of health, laboratories, and epidemiologists act swiftly, often before official case reports become available.

The Power of AI and Open-Source Intelligence

The upgraded EIOS 2.0 represents the most substantial technological overhaul since the initiative’s inception. Designed to be faster, smarter, and more user-friendly, the system’s key advancements include:

AI Integration: Cutting-edge artificial intelligence tools now enhance automated signal detection, sorting, and prioritization of data, helping analysts filter critical alerts from vast information streams.

Expanded Data Sources: Beyond web and social media content, EIOS 2.0 can now process and transcribe radio broadcasts , providing valuable intelligence from low-connectivity regions.

Multilingual Accessibility: A simplified, multilingual interface allows real-time translation into multiple languages, improving accessibility for users worldwide.

Enhanced Collaboration: The platform now enables cross-border collaboration between countries and organizations, fostering a shared, transparent approach to outbreak monitoring.

Scalable Infrastructure: The rebuilt system can accommodate more users, handle larger data volumes, and integrate new functionalities quickly, making it more adaptable to future needs.

By harnessing these capabilities, WHO and its partners aim to bridge the gap between early detection and timely response, reducing the chances that localized health threats escalate into regional or global crises.

Lessons from COVID-19 and Beyond

The upgrade follows lessons learned from recent health emergencies, including the COVID-19 pandemic, mpox, and avian influenza outbreaks, which highlighted the need for faster, coordinated, and data-driven epidemic intelligence.

“EIOS is a direct response to one of the major lessons of COVID-19: the need for stronger early warning systems and information-sharing mechanisms,” said Dr. Ihekweazu. “The new system will allow us to connect the dots sooner, act faster, and collaborate better.”

According to WHO, the enhanced version aligns with the Global Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Architecture, which emphasizes the use of data science and AI for more predictive and proactive public health interventions.

Global Partnership and Political Backing

The launch of EIOS 2.0 underscores the strength of international cooperation in global health surveillance. Key partners include the German Government, the European Commission, the European Union’s Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority (HERA), and the European Commission’s Joint Research Centre (JRC) — all of which contributed technical and financial support to the system’s development.

“Better data – better analytics – better decisions,” said Nina Warken, Germany’s Federal Minister of Health. “We are excited to launch EIOS 2.0 at the WHO Hub in Berlin. This milestone accelerates the world’s capacity to detect, analyze, and respond to health threats. Reliable data and transparent decision-making are key to building public trust during emergencies.”

From the European Union’s perspective, Hadja Lahbib, European Commissioner for Preparedness, Crisis Management and Equality, emphasized the shared responsibility of nations to prevent future pandemics:

“In today’s health security landscape, collaboration is key for effective preparedness and response. Detecting public health threats early is essential to prevent new and emerging diseases from becoming endemic or escalating into a pandemic. The EU is proud to strengthen the EIOS Initiative alongside WHO to enhance readiness and resilience.”

Supporting Member States Through Innovation and Training

As part of the rollout of version 2.0, WHO is offering multilingual training materials, webinars, and online courses through the WHO Academy. These resources aim to help users — including public health officials, data scientists, and epidemiologists — make full use of the system’s new functionalities.

EIOS 2.0 is free of charge to all WHO Member States and eligible organizations. It complements existing surveillance systems by providing real-time insights from open sources, helping authorities verify, assess, and respond to emerging events more effectively.

Toward a Smarter Global Health Future

The WHO Hub for Pandemic and Epidemic Intelligence, launched in Berlin in 2021, serves as the backbone of EIOS innovation and hosts a global Community of Practice — a network of experts and institutions working to improve epidemic intelligence through shared learning and technology.

By combining open-source data, AI, and human expertise, WHO envisions a future where health authorities can identify outbreaks before they spiral out of control, potentially saving millions of lives.

“EIOS 2.0 symbolizes a paradigm shift in how the world approaches epidemic intelligence,” said Dr. Ihekweazu. “It represents a global commitment to transparency, innovation, and solidarity — ensuring that no country faces future health threats alone.”

With the rollout of EIOS 2.0, WHO and its partners are redefining the global public health landscape — ushering in an era of smarter, faster, and more connected epidemic intelligence to safeguard the health of people everywhere.