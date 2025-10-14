CDC's New Guidelines Open Doors for COVID Boosters Nationwide
The CDC has adopted new vaccine guidelines, permitting COVID-19 booster shots for individuals aged 6 months and older through shared clinical decision-making. This move reverses previous restrictions, allowing pharmacists to provide shots without prescriptions. The decision impacts pharmacies nationwide, including CVS and Walgreens.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently approved recommendations from its advisory panel, clarifying the guidance surrounding updated COVID-19 vaccinations. This move marks a shift in policy, allowing pharmacists greater authority in administering the vaccines.
Previously, only individuals with prescriptions in certain states could access the shots, but the new guidelines enable people aged 6 months and older to consult healthcare professionals, including pharmacists, for vaccination. Importantly, this includes pregnant women, a group previously excluded from the CDC's immunization schedule.
Though the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has restricted the vaccine to specific high-risk groups, the CDC's endorsement emphasizes shared clinical decision-making, alleviating previous barriers. Pharmacies, including major chains like CVS and Walgreens, are now offering booster shots without prescriptions, though supply shortages at independent pharmacies remain a concern.
