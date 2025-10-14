CDC's New Guidelines Open Doors for COVID Boosters Nationwide

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently approved recommendations from its advisory panel, clarifying the guidance surrounding updated COVID-19 vaccinations. This move marks a shift in policy, allowing pharmacists greater authority in administering the vaccines.

Previously, only individuals with prescriptions in certain states could access the shots, but the new guidelines enable people aged 6 months and older to consult healthcare professionals, including pharmacists, for vaccination. Importantly, this includes pregnant women, a group previously excluded from the CDC's immunization schedule.

Though the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has restricted the vaccine to specific high-risk groups, the CDC's endorsement emphasizes shared clinical decision-making, alleviating previous barriers. Pharmacies, including major chains like CVS and Walgreens, are now offering booster shots without prescriptions, though supply shortages at independent pharmacies remain a concern.

