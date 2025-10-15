Left Menu

Infosys Secures Major NHS Contract Amidst Global Health Changes

Infosys has secured a $1.6 billion contract with UK's National Health Service. The contract aims to overhaul NHS's existing payroll platform amidst a challenging economic backdrop for the IT sector. New US COVID-19 guidelines have led to confusion, and BioCryst is acquiring Astria for $700 million, enhancing its rare diseases portfolio.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2025 02:35 IST | Created: 15-10-2025 02:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Infosys has announced a significant $1.6 billion contract win with the UK's National Health Services Business Services Authority. The deal, which spans 15 years, will see Infosys replace the existing payroll platform, marking a notable achievement for India's second-largest IT firm amid a challenging global economic climate.

Confusion has spread across the U.S. as new COVID-19 vaccination guidelines have resulted in roadblocks for Americans seeking shots. Vaccination rates have seen a significant drop, as recent data shows a 25% decrease, contributing to the lowest figures since vaccines were first introduced.

In other headlines, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has announced a $700 million cash-and-stock acquisition of Astria Therapeutics, bolstering its focus on rare diseases. This transaction promises to enhance BioCryst's portfolio, despite fluctuations in both companies' stock values following the announcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

