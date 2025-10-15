Infosys Secures Major NHS Contract Amidst Global Health Changes

Infosys has announced a significant $1.6 billion contract win with the UK's National Health Services Business Services Authority. The deal, which spans 15 years, will see Infosys replace the existing payroll platform, marking a notable achievement for India's second-largest IT firm amid a challenging global economic climate.

Confusion has spread across the U.S. as new COVID-19 vaccination guidelines have resulted in roadblocks for Americans seeking shots. Vaccination rates have seen a significant drop, as recent data shows a 25% decrease, contributing to the lowest figures since vaccines were first introduced.

In other headlines, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has announced a $700 million cash-and-stock acquisition of Astria Therapeutics, bolstering its focus on rare diseases. This transaction promises to enhance BioCryst's portfolio, despite fluctuations in both companies' stock values following the announcement.

