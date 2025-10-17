India Highlights Ayush Potential in Arctic Diplomacy at 2025 Arctic Circle Assembly

India’s engagement in Arctic diplomacy took a meaningful step forward at the 2025 Arctic Circle Assembly held in Reykjavík, Iceland, as a high-level delegation from the Ministry of Ayush showcased the relevance of traditional Indian systems of medicine in polar regions. The event highlighted India’s growing commitment to leveraging holistic healthcare and sustainable wellness under its expansive Arctic Policy.

Prominent Representation by Indian Ayush Leaders

Prof. (Vaidya) Rabinarayan Acharya, Director General of the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), and Dr. Srinivas Rao Chinta, Joint Advisor (Homoeopathy) at the Ministry of Ayush, represented India at the Assembly. Their participation underscored the country’s intent to weave its indigenous medical heritage into the larger Arctic and global sustainability narratives.

Their involvement came during a pivotal plenary session titled “The Role and Importance of the Global South in the Arctic,” which was organised by the Government of India. It featured key voices from India’s polar research and strategic community, including Rear Admiral T.V.N. Prasanna, Polar Coordinator (Government of India), Manish Tiwari, Scientist F at the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR), and Wassim Said, a Steering Committee Member of the Emirates Polar Program (UAE).

Ayush in the Arctic: Vision and Strategy

Prof. Acharya’s presentation focused on India’s Arctic Policy and its integration with Ayush-based health systems, outlining an ambitious roadmap for future engagement. Emphasising the growing global relevance of traditional medicine, he made a compelling case for Ayush interventions in extreme environments such as the Arctic—where conventional healthcare can be challenging.

He proposed several pioneering initiatives:

Transdisciplinary proof-of-concept clinical trials for Ayush practices in Arctic settings, testing the efficacy and adaptability of Ayurvedic and homoeopathic approaches in cold, isolated ecosystems.

The establishment of a Joint Research Consortium , operating under the broader architecture of India’s Arctic Policy, to promote interdisciplinary collaboration.

Capacity building for cross-cultural Ayush delivery , with emphasis on safety surveillance and context-specific adaptations.

Strengthening scientific evidence to bridge traditional and modern medicine, with an eye on peer-reviewed global validation.

Integrating Ayush awareness into India's Arctic diplomacy, aiming to promote holistic wellness and mutual cultural understanding.

Reinforcing India's Arctic Policy Commitments

India’s Arctic Policy, officially released in 2022, revolves around six pillars, including science and research, climate and environmental protection, economic and human development, and international cooperation. The Ministry of Ayush’s participation expands this framework by injecting traditional medical systems as tools for soft power diplomacy and public health collaboration.

The representation at Reykjavík demonstrates India’s readiness to serve as a knowledge and wellness partner in Arctic cooperation forums. It aligns with India’s vision of becoming a responsible global actor, particularly among Global South nations engaging in polar affairs.

A Diplomatic Milestone in Health and Sustainability

By integrating Ayush into India’s foreign policy, especially in the context of polar cooperation, the Ministry is positioning Indian traditional medicine at the intersection of science, sustainability, and diplomacy. The 2025 Arctic Circle Assembly served as a platform to not only advocate for India’s interests but to build people-to-people partnerships rooted in wellness and evidence-based tradition.

The participation also sent a strong message about the evolving role of the Global South in reshaping Arctic narratives—from being passive observers to active contributors in science, innovation, and cultural exchange.