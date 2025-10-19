Children born with single kidney can thrive with proper care, say experts

In a message of hope and reassurance, Indian paediatric health experts said children born with a single kidney can lead full, healthy lives with the right care, regular monitoring, and informed parental support.

The condition is medically known as unilateral renal agenesis. Globally, approximately 1 in 1,000 babies is born with only one kidney, while another 1 in 1,000 may have two kidneys, but only one functioning properly. Though the diagnosis may initially cause concern, medical professionals emphasised that a single healthy kidney is capable of performing the work of two.

In fact, the remaining kidney often grows larger to compensate, a phenomenon known as compensatory hypertrophy, experts said.

''Parents often feel anxious when they learn their child has one kidney, but the reality is that most of these children grow up without any complications,'' Dr Shandip Kumar Sinha, Director of Paediatric Surgery and Paediatric Urology at the Medanta Hospital, Gurugram, said. ''With regular check-ups and a few lifestyle precautions, they can enjoy the same activities and opportunities as any other child,'' he added.

Thanks to advancements in prenatal imaging, many cases are now detected before birth, allowing families to prepare for appropriate care from day one. Paediatricians recommend annual screenings for blood pressure and urine protein levels to ensure the kidney remains healthy over time. These tests help detect early signs of stress on the kidney, such as protein leakage or elevated blood pressure, which can be managed effectively if caught early.

''Routine monitoring is essential, but it doesn't mean children need to live cautiously,'' Dr Sinha said.

Children with one kidney typically do not require special diets or restrictions. Most sports are safe, though contact sports like tackle football or martial arts may require protective gear or medical guidance, according to doctors.

Activities such as football, swimming, and cycling are generally encouraged, as they promote physical and emotional well-being. Dr Sinha added, ''We encourage physical activity, social engagement, and a normal childhood, with just a few added layers of awareness.'' In rare cases, being born with one kidney may be part of a broader syndrome involving other health conditions. However, for the vast majority, it occurs in isolation and does not affect overall development, experts said. Genetic counselling may be recommended in select cases to assess familial risk. Health organisations, including the Indian Society of Paediatric Nephrology (ISPN), are calling for increased awareness and support for families navigating this diagnosis.

They underscore the importance of early detection, routine screenings, and open communication between parents and healthcare providers.

''Empowering families with accurate information is key,'' Dr Amit Agarwal, a paediatric nephrologist at the Rainbow Children's Hospital, said.

''A child with one kidney is not defined by limitations, but by the strength and resilience they carry forward,'' he added.

