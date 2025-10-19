Left Menu

White Tiger 'Sameer' dies at Tirupati zoo

PTI | Tirupati | Updated: 19-10-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 19-10-2025 17:46 IST
White Tiger 'Sameer' dies at Tirupati zoo
  • Country:
  • India

A 19-year-old white tiger died at Sri Venkateshwara Zoological Park here on Sunday due to age-related ailments, officials said.

Named 'Sameer', the big cat was transferred to Sri Venkateshwara (SV) Zoological Park (Tirupati Zoo) from Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad in 2011 when he was five years old.

"It is with deep regret that the management of the SV Zoological Park announce the passing of our senior white tiger, Sameer, aged approximately 19 years," said Tirupati Zoo's curator Selvam in a press release.

Selvam said Sameer had been under intensive care for age-related complications, and his health gradually declined over the past three months, leading to complete immobility.

Despite daily monitoring and dedicated care from the zoo's veterinary and animal keeping staff, Sameer could not be revived and succumbed to his condition today morning, he said.

The curator said that a post-mortem conducted by expert pathologists at SV Veterinary University in Tirupati confirmed the cause of death as Hydro Nephrosis, compounded by senility, consistent with age-related ailments.

Selvam observed that Sameer was a beloved resident who captivated visitors for over a decade and his presence will be deeply missed by staff and the public alike.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Trump vows to keep 'massive' tariffs on India until Russian oil imports cease

UPDATE 1-Trump vows to keep 'massive' tariffs on India until Russian oil imp...

 Global
2
China Q3 GDP growth slows to 4.8% y/y, in line with forecast

China Q3 GDP growth slows to 4.8% y/y, in line with forecast

 China
3
J-K bypolls: Cong steps aside for NC in Nagrota to realise 'larger goal' of defeating BJP

J-K bypolls: Cong steps aside for NC in Nagrota to realise 'larger goal' of ...

 India
4
Hong Kong flights not affected by cargo plane incident, Airport Authority

Hong Kong flights not affected by cargo plane incident, Airport Authority

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing role of artificial intelligence in global nutrition and public health

Global collaboration fuels rapid expansion in health systems modeling

Leading AI safety methods share common failure risks

Inclusive medical AI can boost market reach by up to 40%

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025