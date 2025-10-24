Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Bolsters Drug Control Mechanism

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasizes enhancing the drug control system to ensure medicine quality. A new post of District Drug Control Officer is proposed, doubling drug inspectors and conducting written recruitment. High-level meetings addressed aligning state drug inspections with national health standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 24-10-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 21:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is pushing for robust reforms in the state's drug control system, underscoring the need for enhancing the quality of medicines.

Adityanath has proposed the creation of new district-level positions, known as District Drug Control Officers, to fortify local oversight. In a move to ensure fairness and excellence, recruitment for drug inspectors will transition to a written examination system, doubling the current workforce.

A recent high-level meeting with the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department highlighted the need to align Uttar Pradesh's drug inspection practices with national standards. The Chief Minister approved an expansion of higher-level drug control posts and emphasized defining clear qualifications for these roles.

