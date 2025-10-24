Hazardous Practice: The Alarming Trend of Cooking Oil Reuse in India

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a formal notice to the Union Health Ministry and Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) after receiving a complaint concerning the alleged widespread reuse of cooking oil across the country.

The complaint, filed by the founder of Sarthak Samudayik Vikas Evam Jan Kalyan Sanstha in Bhopal, highlighted alarming health risks such as cancer, heart disease, and liver disorders stemming from the repeated use and resale of cooking oil by small eateries and food vendors. The NHRC has directed a detailed probe and requested a state-wise report on the matter within two weeks.

In addition to health concerns, discarded oil is also blamed for environmental pollution due to soil and water contamination. The complainant emphasizes the need for urgent intervention, advocating for strict regulation enforcement, the establishment of authorized oil purification centers, and public education initiatives to mitigate the risks associated with reused cooking oil.