Left Menu

Hazardous Practice: The Alarming Trend of Cooking Oil Reuse in India

The NHRC has notified the Union Health Ministry and FSSAI about the widespread reuse of cooking oil in India, as cited by a Bhopal-based NGO. The practice poses significant health risks and environmental pollution, urging strict implementation of policies, authorized purification centers, and public awareness campaigns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 22:44 IST
Hazardous Practice: The Alarming Trend of Cooking Oil Reuse in India
  • Country:
  • India

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a formal notice to the Union Health Ministry and Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) after receiving a complaint concerning the alleged widespread reuse of cooking oil across the country.

The complaint, filed by the founder of Sarthak Samudayik Vikas Evam Jan Kalyan Sanstha in Bhopal, highlighted alarming health risks such as cancer, heart disease, and liver disorders stemming from the repeated use and resale of cooking oil by small eateries and food vendors. The NHRC has directed a detailed probe and requested a state-wise report on the matter within two weeks.

In addition to health concerns, discarded oil is also blamed for environmental pollution due to soil and water contamination. The complainant emphasizes the need for urgent intervention, advocating for strict regulation enforcement, the establishment of authorized oil purification centers, and public education initiatives to mitigate the risks associated with reused cooking oil.

TRENDING

1
India Triumphs Despite Renshaw's Heroics in ODI Showdown

India Triumphs Despite Renshaw's Heroics in ODI Showdown

 Australia
2
India Triumphs in Nail-Biting ODI Against Australia

India Triumphs in Nail-Biting ODI Against Australia

 Australia
3
Delhi Airport's Renovated Terminal 2: A Step Towards Aviation Excellence

Delhi Airport's Renovated Terminal 2: A Step Towards Aviation Excellence

 India
4
Political Betrayals in Jammu and Kashmir: The 3-1 Rajya Sabha Elections Fallout

Political Betrayals in Jammu and Kashmir: The 3-1 Rajya Sabha Elections Fall...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

ChatGPT can execute real engineering tasks in seconds

Low-power, high-performance: Future of generative AI in IoT systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025