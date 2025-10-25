Genetidoc: Revolutionizing Genetic Healthcare in India

Trivandrum, Kerala – 20/10/25: A significant stride in Indian healthcare has been made with the unveiling of Genetidoc, the nation's pioneering online genetic clinic.

This innovative initiative ensures that genetic testing, DNA analysis, and consultations are accessible to all Indian families, effortlessly conducted from their homes.

Helmed by Dr. Roshan Daniel, a prominent clinical geneticist, Genetidoc aims to provide expert-led, simple, and scientific genetic care across the country, overcoming geographic limitations and making precision medicine accessible to all.

