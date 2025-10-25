Left Menu

Genetidoc: Revolutionizing Genetic Healthcare in India

Genetidoc, India's first online genetic clinic, is transforming healthcare by making genetic testing accessible nationwide. Led by Dr. Roshan Daniel, the platform offers comprehensive genetic services, including tests for prenatal conditions, cancer, and rare diseases. Genetidoc's expert consultations democratize DNA healthcare, bridging regional disparities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Trivandrum | Updated: 25-10-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 14:33 IST
Trivandrum, Kerala – 20/10/25: A significant stride in Indian healthcare has been made with the unveiling of Genetidoc, the nation's pioneering online genetic clinic.

This innovative initiative ensures that genetic testing, DNA analysis, and consultations are accessible to all Indian families, effortlessly conducted from their homes.

Helmed by Dr. Roshan Daniel, a prominent clinical geneticist, Genetidoc aims to provide expert-led, simple, and scientific genetic care across the country, overcoming geographic limitations and making precision medicine accessible to all.

