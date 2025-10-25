Tragedy on Jawhar–Nashik Road: Ambulance Collision Claims Two Lives
An ambulance from the government’s 108 service collided with a motorcycle in Palghar, Maharashtra, killing two men. The accident occurred on Jawhar–Nashik road. The ambulance driver, injured in the crash, was arrested after receiving medical treatment. The 108 service offers free emergency medical assistance.
In a tragic road accident, two men were killed after a government ambulance collided with their motorcycle in Maharashtra's Palghar district late Friday night, officials reported.
Anil Kharpade, 25, and Chintaman Kirkire, 30, were pronounced dead on the spot after the collision occurred around 8:30 pm on the Jawhar–Nashik road. According to police, the ambulance, part of the government-run 108 emergency service, lost control at a sharp turn in Nilmati, Mokhada taluka, leading to the fatal crash.
The ambulance driver, Ramesh Barde, sustained injuries in the incident, received medical attention, and has since been arrested. The 108 service provides free emergency assistance for medical, police, and fire emergencies across India.
