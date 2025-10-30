Eli Lilly's Breakthrough Weight-Loss Drug Slated for Expedited FDA Review

Eli Lilly's experimental weight-loss pill, orforglipron, is gaining traction for expedited review under the FDA's new priority voucher program. The Indianapolis-based firm aims for accelerated approval, given its 12.4% weight reduction results in late-stage trials.

Lilly's financial outlook improved as overseas demand for weight-loss treatments like Mounjaro surged, capturing about $6.5 billion in sales. This demand enabled Lilly to trump Wall Street's estimates, prompting a hike in their annual profit forecasts.

Despite competition from Novo Nordisk and potential policy changes under the Trump administration, Lilly continues to lead with its weight-loss solutions. Analysts credit their standout third-quarter performance to robust international sales and resilient U.S. market share.

(With inputs from agencies.)