Special Campaign 5.0: A Cleanliness Drive Impacting Governance

Union Health Minister J P Nadda took stock of the ongoing Special Campaign 5.0, underscoring the government's commitment to enhanced cleanliness and effective governance.

The campaign, which runs throughout October, emphasizes organized cleanliness drives and the efficient handling of record management and public grievances, particularly focusing on e-waste disposal.

Remarkable achievements were noted with 1,639 cleanliness campaigns completed, 5,000 grievances resolved, and the liberation of 30,697 square feet of office space, reflecting the Department of Health and Family Welfare's focus on improved service delivery effectively.

