Left Menu

Special Campaign 5.0: A Cleanliness Drive Impacting Governance

Union Health Minister J P Nadda reviewed the Special Campaign 5.0, affirming the government's focus on cleanliness and efficient service delivery. The campaign, which stresses waste disposal and grievance management, disposed of 5,000 grievances, reviewed 43,174 files, and freed 30,697 sq ft of office space.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 22:00 IST
Special Campaign 5.0: A Cleanliness Drive Impacting Governance
  • Country:
  • India

Union Health Minister J P Nadda took stock of the ongoing Special Campaign 5.0, underscoring the government's commitment to enhanced cleanliness and effective governance.

The campaign, which runs throughout October, emphasizes organized cleanliness drives and the efficient handling of record management and public grievances, particularly focusing on e-waste disposal.

Remarkable achievements were noted with 1,639 cleanliness campaigns completed, 5,000 grievances resolved, and the liberation of 30,697 square feet of office space, reflecting the Department of Health and Family Welfare's focus on improved service delivery effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gold demand in India falls 16 pc in Q3 2025 on high prices; investment buying surges

Gold demand in India falls 16 pc in Q3 2025 on high prices; investment buyin...

 India
2
US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

 India
3
UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weight-loss drugs

UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weig...

 Global
4
Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Conscious AI is a myth born of hype and science fiction

Crisis-sensitive risk spillovers connect energy and food markets

Beyond the Hype: What keeps students loyal to AI-powered education platforms

Future of farming goes high-tech: Key AI trends powering agricultural innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025