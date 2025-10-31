Global Equity Surge: A Multi-Billion Dollar Influx
Global equity funds attracted significant investments totaling $10.58 billion, buoyed by an anticipated U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate cut and a potential trade deal between the U.S. and China. Meanwhile, global bond funds recorded continued inflows, while gold and precious metals saw notable outflows.
In the week leading up to October 29, global equity funds saw an impressive influx of $10.58 billion as investors anticipated an interest rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve and a potential trade agreement between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
The Federal Reserve indeed reduced interest rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday, citing easing inflation, though Fed Chair Jerome Powell cautioned against another reduction in December due to insufficient government data. Concurrently, Trump reached a tentative deal with China to lower tariffs in return for commitments on fentanyl trade and U.S. soybean purchases.
Asia saw the most substantial inflow since January 2024, with Japan benefitting significantly. While technological and utility sectors attracted investments, commodities like gold witnessed outflows. Bond funds maintained a steady influx, marking a 28-week streak, although money market funds experienced a dip from prior levels.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tech Giants Propel Market Rally Amid AI Investments
Tech Stocks Surge: Boosted by AI Investments and Strong Forecasts
AI Investments and Fed Policy Shake U.S. Markets
If voted to power in Bihar, NDA will attract investments of Rs 50 lakh cr in 5 years: Dy CM Samrat Choudhary after release of manifesto.
India perfect harbour for investments in maritime sector: PM Modi