U.S. Travel Advisory Warns Against Niger Visit

The United States has issued a travel advisory against traveling to Niger, citing crime, unrest, terrorism, health concerns, and kidnapping risks. This comes after the recent kidnapping of an American missionary in the capital, Niamey, as confirmed by security sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 31-10-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 18:22 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States government has issued a travel advisory on Friday, warning citizens against traveling to Niger due to heightened risks of crime, unrest, terrorism, health concerns, and kidnapping.

This announcement follows the abduction of an American missionary last week in the Nigerien capital, Niamey.

Officials urge travelers to exercise extreme caution if visiting the region amid these escalating risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

