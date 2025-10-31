Mizoram’s Battle Against Tobacco: Youth Campaign 3.0 Unveiled

In a significant move, Mizoram unveiled the 'Tobacco-Free Youth Campaign 3.0' on Friday, marking a renewed state effort to establish a tobacco-free learning atmosphere and safeguard young citizens' health.

The campaign was inaugurated by Health and Family Welfare Minister Lalrinpuii at an event in Aizawl, where she expressed the state's goal to eradicate tobacco from local schools and communities.

Importantly, a health department study underscores the high initiation rate of tobacco and alcohol usage among the state's youth, with peer pressure identified as a major contributing factor to the alarming statistics.

