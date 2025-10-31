Mizoram’s Battle Against Tobacco: Youth Campaign 3.0 Unveiled
Mizoram launched the tobacco-free youth campaign 3.0, focusing on creating tobacco-free villages and schools. Health Minister Lalrinpuii emphasized the severe impact of tobacco on health, environment, and finances. The state has the highest tobacco usage among students aged 13-15, driven by peer influence.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 31-10-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 19:04 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant move, Mizoram unveiled the 'Tobacco-Free Youth Campaign 3.0' on Friday, marking a renewed state effort to establish a tobacco-free learning atmosphere and safeguard young citizens' health.
The campaign was inaugurated by Health and Family Welfare Minister Lalrinpuii at an event in Aizawl, where she expressed the state's goal to eradicate tobacco from local schools and communities.
Importantly, a health department study underscores the high initiation rate of tobacco and alcohol usage among the state's youth, with peer pressure identified as a major contributing factor to the alarming statistics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India's Health Ministry Sets Triple Guinness World Records in Empowering Women's Health
Strengthening Health Systems: Celebrating 20 Years of Norway-India Partnership
Delhi Health Workers End Strike After Promises from Municipal Body
Reimagining Universal Rights: Education and Healthcare for All
Ethiopia, WHO Advance Digital Public Health Systems for Emergency Response