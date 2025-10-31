Left Menu

Delhi High Court Upholds FSSAI Directive on ORS Labelling

The Delhi High Court reinforced FSSAI's directive restricting the use of 'ORS' in product labeling to protect public health. The court allowed Dr Reddy's Laboratories to re-sticker existing stock but emphasized public health priorities. FSSAI's guidelines target misleading branding of sugary or electrolyte drinks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 19:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a pivotal decision, the Delhi High Court signaled its support for the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India's (FSSAI) directive prohibiting food and beverage companies from using 'ORS' in their labeling unless meeting standard medical formulations.

Presiding Justice Sachin Datta of the court stressed the importance of public health, warning that there could be no compromises when it came to consumer safety. Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd was told they could apply new stickers to existing products, without objections from FSSAI.

FSSAI's October 14 order bans the use of 'ORS' by any sugary or electrolyte beverage manufacturer, citing misleading branding to consumers, particularly children. The FSSAI counsel emphasized that these restrictions align with the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

(With inputs from agencies.)

