Left Menu

Jammu's Successful Anti-Dengue Campaign: A 62% Decline Story

The Jammu Municipal Corporation's concerted anti-dengue efforts have resulted in a significant 62% decrease in dengue cases in Jammu City compared to last year. Key strategies included vector control, public awareness drives, and community engagement in waste segregation and mosquito breeding prevention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 31-10-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 22:10 IST
Jammu's Successful Anti-Dengue Campaign: A 62% Decline Story
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A robust anti-dengue initiative by the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) has yielded a remarkable 62% reduction in dengue cases this year, a significant improvement from 2024 numbers, according to officials.

Residents were urged to continue supporting the corporation's efforts by segregating waste and maintaining vigilance around potential mosquito breeding sites.

JMC Commissioner Dr. Devansh Yadav stated that the decline in cases is due to relentless vector control and awareness campaigns launched across 75 municipal wards, supported by extensive fogging and active community involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025