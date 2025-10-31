Jammu's Successful Anti-Dengue Campaign: A 62% Decline Story

A robust anti-dengue initiative by the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) has yielded a remarkable 62% reduction in dengue cases this year, a significant improvement from 2024 numbers, according to officials.

Residents were urged to continue supporting the corporation's efforts by segregating waste and maintaining vigilance around potential mosquito breeding sites.

JMC Commissioner Dr. Devansh Yadav stated that the decline in cases is due to relentless vector control and awareness campaigns launched across 75 municipal wards, supported by extensive fogging and active community involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)