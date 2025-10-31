Hyderabad Leads Stroke Recovery Revolution with AI and Robotics

The city of Hyderabad marks a major milestone in healthcare innovation with the launch of its new stroke and neurorehabilitation centre. Opened on World Stroke Day, this facility aims to revolutionize recovery through an amalgamation of robotic precision, AI-driven therapy tracking, and expert clinical care.

The Center for Advanced Robotics and Recovery offers a technology-enabled recovery approach, addressing a significant rise in stroke cases among younger demographics in Telangana. The facility employs state-of-the-art robotic systems and AI-powered dashboards to accelerate recovery, emphasizing efficiency and patient-centric care.

As the sole facility of its kind in Hyderabad, the centre features advanced robotic gait systems, neuromuscular electrical stimulation, virtual reality neurotherapy, and more. This initiative not only sets a new benchmark for recovery speed and effectiveness but also underscores the urgent need for such facilities across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)