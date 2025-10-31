Left Menu

Hyderabad Leads Stroke Recovery Revolution with AI and Robotics

A new stroke and neurorehabilitation centre in Hyderabad combines robotics, AI, and clinical expertise to expedite recovery. Inaugurated on World Stroke Day, it aims to address the rising stroke cases in India. The facility uses cutting-edge technology to enhance mobility and independence for patients.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 31-10-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 22:14 IST
Hyderabad Leads Stroke Recovery Revolution with AI and Robotics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The city of Hyderabad marks a major milestone in healthcare innovation with the launch of its new stroke and neurorehabilitation centre. Opened on World Stroke Day, this facility aims to revolutionize recovery through an amalgamation of robotic precision, AI-driven therapy tracking, and expert clinical care.

The Center for Advanced Robotics and Recovery offers a technology-enabled recovery approach, addressing a significant rise in stroke cases among younger demographics in Telangana. The facility employs state-of-the-art robotic systems and AI-powered dashboards to accelerate recovery, emphasizing efficiency and patient-centric care.

As the sole facility of its kind in Hyderabad, the centre features advanced robotic gait systems, neuromuscular electrical stimulation, virtual reality neurotherapy, and more. This initiative not only sets a new benchmark for recovery speed and effectiveness but also underscores the urgent need for such facilities across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025