Rajasthan CM Vows to Bolster State’s Healthcare System

In a bid to ensure better healthcare delivery, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Sunday instructed officials to rigorously monitor the availability of medicines and diagnostic services in government hospitals. His call for accountability includes strict actions against any misuse of government health programs.

During a meeting with the Medical and Health Department, Sharma voiced the state's commitment to enhancing healthcare and effective program implementation. He directed the smooth operation of emergency and maternity services such as 108 ambulance, 104 Janani Express, and Mamta Express for prompt medical aid.

Reviewing eye screening initiatives in government schools, Sharma urged that camps be held division-wise, ensuring needy students receive spectacles without delay. He warned against negligence in healthcare services and demanded actions against those unlawfully benefiting from the Rajasthan Government Health Scheme.