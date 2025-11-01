Left Menu

Groundbreaking Surgery at Eternal Hospital Saves Baby with Rare Liver Condition

Doctors at Eternal Hospital in Jaipur have performed a pioneering surgery, saving a newborn with a rare liver condition, Congenital Hepatic Arteriovenous Malformation. This case, the first of its kind successfully treated in Rajasthan, underscores the significance of early diagnosis and multidisciplinary medical intervention.

Jaipur | Updated: 01-11-2025
A team of doctors at Eternal Hospital in Jaipur has achieved a breakthrough by successfully operating on a newborn suffering from Congenital Hepatic Arteriovenous Malformation, a rare liver condition. This surgery marked the first successful case in Rajasthan, where such conditions are almost unheard of globally, with only 15-20 cases reported worldwide and just 2-3 in India.

The baby was diagnosed prenatally when an ultrasound at 32 weeks revealed an anomaly in the liver. Under the guidance of Dr. Richa Vaishnav, early delivery plans were made to prevent heart failure-related complications. Post-delivery, the baby was stabilized in the NICU under the care of Dr. Rajkumar Goyal while awaiting intervention.

Dr. Anurag Gupta led the interventional radiology procedure using a minimally invasive technique to block abnormal blood vessels in the liver. This successful intervention prevented further heart complications and ensured the baby's recovery, leading to discharge in good health. Eternal Hospital's multidisciplinary teamwork highlights their commitment to medical excellence.

