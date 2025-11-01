Left Menu

Food Poisoning Scare at Telangana Hostel: 52 Students Hospitalized

In Telangana's Jogulamba Gadwal district, 52 students from a state-run welfare hostel were hospitalized after experiencing vomiting and stomach-aches post-dinner. While 32 have been discharged, others remain under observation. Authorities report the students consumed sambar and cabbage curry before falling ill.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-11-2025 12:16 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 12:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In an alarming incident in Telangana's Jogulamba Gadwal district, 52 students from a state-run welfare hostel were rushed to the hospital after suffering from symptoms of vomiting and stomach-aches. These issues arose following their dinner on Friday night, officials reported.

The affected students, residing in a hostel situated in Dharmavaram, Itikyala mandal, were admitted to a government hospital where medical professionals confirmed they are now clinically stable. By Saturday, 32 students had been discharged, and the remaining are reportedly safe and under careful observation.

Health authorities have not only treated the students but also established a camp in the hostel to further monitor the situation. The students revealed they had consumed sambar, rice, and cabbage curry prior to falling ill.

(With inputs from agencies.)

