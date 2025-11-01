Revolutionizing Health Diagnostics: Accubits Invent's Innovative VOC Sensor Technology

Accubits Invent Pvt Ltd, an Indian deep-tech startup, has secured a patent for its groundbreaking breath-based VOC sensor. This innovation signifies a major leap in global healthcare diagnostics, offering non-invasive and rapid disease detection.

Founded by Dr. Nidhin Sreekumar, the company operates from Bio360 Life Sciences Park, integrating biotechnology, artificial intelligence, and material science to develop the VolTrac sensor technology. Capable of identifying diseases like cancer and tuberculosis within minutes, VolTrac leverages specific VOC patterns emitted through human breath and sweat.

With applications in early disease screening and public health surveillance, Accubits Invent's innovation promises to make advanced healthcare accessible across diverse settings, from rural clinics to urban telemedicine networks. As the startup prepares for clinical trials, it envisions creating a universal olfactory health system to predict diseases preemptively.

