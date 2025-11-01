Left Menu

Revolutionizing Health Diagnostics: Accubits Invent's Innovative VOC Sensor Technology

Indian deep-tech startup Accubits Invent Pvt Ltd has achieved a breakthrough in healthcare with its patented breath-based VOC sensor. This non-invasive technology detects diseases like cancer and tuberculosis in minutes. Founded by Dr. Nidhin Sreekumar, the company aims to make advanced diagnostics accessible globally, aiming for commercialization and a universal olfactory health system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 01-11-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 15:19 IST
Accubits Invent Pvt Ltd, an Indian deep-tech startup, has secured a patent for its groundbreaking breath-based VOC sensor. This innovation signifies a major leap in global healthcare diagnostics, offering non-invasive and rapid disease detection.

Founded by Dr. Nidhin Sreekumar, the company operates from Bio360 Life Sciences Park, integrating biotechnology, artificial intelligence, and material science to develop the VolTrac sensor technology. Capable of identifying diseases like cancer and tuberculosis within minutes, VolTrac leverages specific VOC patterns emitted through human breath and sweat.

With applications in early disease screening and public health surveillance, Accubits Invent's innovation promises to make advanced healthcare accessible across diverse settings, from rural clinics to urban telemedicine networks. As the startup prepares for clinical trials, it envisions creating a universal olfactory health system to predict diseases preemptively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

