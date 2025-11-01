Left Menu

Healthcare Fraud Scandal: Directors Accused of Rs 68 Crore Scam

Seven directors of a healthcare firm are accused of diverting Rs 68 crore in a major fraud scandal. The complaint was lodged by Vivek Tiwari, a significant shareholder of Boston IV Healthcare Solutions Pvt Ltd. The company deals in medical equipment and instruments sold via an online platform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-11-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 20:57 IST
Healthcare Fraud Scandal: Directors Accused of Rs 68 Crore Scam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, seven directors of a prominent healthcare firm are facing accusations of a substantial Rs 68 crore fraud, according to a Mumbai police official.

The complaint was initiated by Vivek Tiwari, 47, founder, and promoter of M/s Boston IV Healthcare Solutions Pvt Ltd, who holds a 13.03 percent stake in the company. The company's core business involves the sale of medical equipment and instruments to hospitals domestically and internationally, primarily through an online platform.

An investigation revealed that between April 1, 2024, and August 31 this year, seven directors, alongside company employees, allegedly redirected over Rs 264 crore from shareholders to non-existent and fraudulent ventures. Among the affected shareholders are Tiwari and joint promoter Ketan Malkan, both possessing 13.03 percent stakes worth Rs 34 crore each. The case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

 Global
2
Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

 Global
3
UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

 Global
4
White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025