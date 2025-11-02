Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Three Medical Students Drown at Payyambalam Beach

Three medical students from Bengaluru drowned at Payyambalam beach in Kannur, Karnataka, after being caught in strong waves. Despite efforts to save them, the students, Afnan, Rahanuddeen, and Afras, were pronounced dead at the hospital. The tragedy occurred during a group outing of eight students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 02-11-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 15:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident at Payyambalam beach in Kannur on Sunday, three medical students lost their lives while swimming. The victims, Afnan, Rahanuddeen, and Afras, all hailed from Karnataka and were pursuing medical education in Bengaluru.

The unfortunate event unfolded around 11 am when a group of eight students entered the sea for a swim. As fate would have it, three were swept away by strong waves.

Efforts to rescue them were in vain, as all three succumbed despite being rushed to a nearby hospital. The incident has cast a shadow over the community of aspiring medical professionals.

