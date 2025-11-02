Tragedy Strikes: Three Medical Students Drown at Payyambalam Beach

In a tragic incident at Payyambalam beach in Kannur on Sunday, three medical students lost their lives while swimming. The victims, Afnan, Rahanuddeen, and Afras, all hailed from Karnataka and were pursuing medical education in Bengaluru.

The unfortunate event unfolded around 11 am when a group of eight students entered the sea for a swim. As fate would have it, three were swept away by strong waves.

Efforts to rescue them were in vain, as all three succumbed despite being rushed to a nearby hospital. The incident has cast a shadow over the community of aspiring medical professionals.