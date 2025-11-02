Sylvan Adams Pledges $100 Million for Israeli Hospital Rebuild

Canadian-Israeli billionaire Sylvan Adams has pledged a $100 million donation to reconstruct an Israeli hospital hit by an Iranian missile in June. The billionaire announced the contribution during a meeting with the Israeli Cabinet, highlighting his continued support for various causes in Israel.

The Soroka University Medical Center, which serves Israel's Negev desert region, is set to be rebuilt bigger and better on the site where the missile struck. This effort is part of a broader initiative to improve healthcare in southern Israel, in collaboration with the Israeli government and Clalit Health Services.

Adams, who has supported numerous initiatives in sports, medicine, and education, recently announced a shift away from national identity for his Israel Premier Tech cycling team, following protest-related challenges. He has stated that he will step down from an active role in the cycling team.

(With inputs from agencies.)