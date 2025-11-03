Healthcare Outcry: BJP Demands Ouster of Jharkhand Health Minister

The Jharkhand unit of the BJP has called for the dismissal of Health Minister Irfan Ansari following allegations that five children with thalassemia contracted HIV due to tainted blood transfusions in the West Singhbhum district. The incident has sparked statewide demonstrations, demanding immediate action from the JMM-led government.

In Ranchi, the BJP's Mahanagar Committee organized a protest at Sadar Hospital, attended by several party leaders, including Ranchi MLA C P Singh. Singh criticized the state health department for its failures, describing it as 'deteriorated' and lacking in effective management. He called for the swift resignation of the Health Minister, accusing him of prioritizing monetary gains over public welfare.

As investigations continue, a medical team confirmed that four additional children had been infected with HIV from the blood transfusions. In response, BJP units in Seraikela-Kharswan and West Singhbhum submitted memorandums to the Governor, emphasizing the urgency of reform within the state's health department.

(With inputs from agencies.)