A New Dawn for Pilgrim Healthcare in Sabarimala

The Kerala Health Department has announced the construction of an advanced speciality hospital at Nilakkal, near the Sabarimala temple. The facility, intended to serve residents and pilgrims, is set to cost Rs 6.12 crore and include outpatient rooms, an emergency department, and more.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 03-11-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 16:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant development, the Kerala Health Department has initiated the construction of a modern speciality hospital at Nilakkal, specifically aimed at enhancing healthcare for both local residents and Sabarimala pilgrims. Health Minister Veena George announced the project, emphasizing the state's commitment to pilgrimage welfare.

The advanced facility will be built on land provided by the Travancore Devaswom Board and will cost an estimated Rs 6.12 crore. It will feature essential healthcare amenities, including outpatient rooms, an ICU, a pharmacy, and multiple operation theatres to cater to the medical needs of visitors effectively.

The foundation stone will be laid on Tuesday with several dignitaries, including Ranni MLA Pramod Narayan and MP Anto Antony, in attendance. With the annual pilgrimage season set to begin on November 17, the hospital promises to be a crucial development in ensuring medical care for thousands of pilgrims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

