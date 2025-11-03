Tragic Septic Tank Incident Claims Two Lives in Gautam Buddh Nagar
Two brothers died and another man was injured after inhaling toxic gas from a septic tank in Gautam Buddh Nagar. Chandrabhan fell into the tank when its lid collapsed, followed by his brother Raju, both losing consciousness. Neighbor Hemant Singh also fell ill attempting a rescue.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident on Monday, two brothers lost their lives after inhaling toxic gas from a septic tank in Gautam Buddh Nagar district, according to the local police.
The incident unfolded in Chotpur Colony under Sector 63 police station jurisdiction. Chandrabhan, 40, plunged into the septic tank after its stone lid collapsed, and his brother Raju tried to rescue him, only to fall unconscious as well.
Hemant Singh, a neighbor who attempted to assist, was also affected by the poisonous gas but has been hospitalized for treatment. Police arrived swiftly, employing power tools to extricate the brothers from the tank. Despite being rushed to the Noida district hospital, both were declared dead.
