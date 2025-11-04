Germany Boosts Financial Commitment to Ukraine
Germany plans to increase its financial aid to Ukraine by three billion euros next year, bringing its total aid to around 40 billion euros since 2022. The additional funds in the 2026 budget will support military equipment, including artillery and drones.
Germany is set to up its financial aid to Ukraine by an additional three billion euros next year, according to confidential sources. This increase aligns with Germany's sustained support as Europe's largest military aid contributor to Ukraine.
The decision was corroborated by business daily Handelsblatt, revealing that a significant portion of Germany's 2026 budget will be redirected to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities. Since 2022, the European nation has already committed approximately 40 billion euros towards military aid for Ukraine.
The extra funding will cover vital military supplies, including artillery, drones, and armored vehicles. Notably, Germany's finance and defense ministers have received support from Chancellor Friedrich Merz for the proposed budget augmentation, signaling a united front in assisting Ukraine's battle against Russian aggression.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
IAF's Ambitious Project: Cargo Drones Set to Transform Logistics in Lakshadweep
Overnight Attack: Russia Targets Sumy with Missiles and Drones
Drones Take Flight in Farming: Revolutionizing Agriculture Worldwide
Russian Air Defences: 98 Ukrainian Drones Downed Overnight
Zelenskiy says Russia launched over 700 drones and missiles at Ukraine overnight