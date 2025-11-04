Left Menu

Uniting Against Hidden Hunger: A Regional Approach to Maternal Micronutrient Deficiency

A two-day meeting in India will unite experts from South Asia to address micronutrient deficiencies in pregnant women, impacting fetal brain development. Sponsored by the UK, the SACMIND project highlights the crucial role of vitamins and minerals like Vitamin D, B12, iron, folate, and zinc in preventing developmental issues.

In a landmark effort to combat hidden hunger across South Asia, a cohort of prominent scientists and public health experts from India, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka will convene for an intensive two-day discussion on the alarming issue of maternal micronutrient deficiency.

The UK-funded SACMIND project, taking place on November 6-7 at the Sitaram Bhartia Institute of Science and Research, aims to address the critical link between lacking essential vitamins and minerals in pregnant women and subsequent neurological impairments in offspring.

Dr. Jitender Nagpal leads this urgent initiative, bringing together regional scholars to strategize effective interventions for ensuring nutritional security during pregnancy and spotlighting the need for integrated policies and practices.

