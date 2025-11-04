Metropolis Healthcare Reports Robust Profit Growth in Q3

Metropolis Healthcare has announced a significant 13% year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 53 crore for the September quarter. This marks a notable rise from the Rs 47 crore reported in the same period last year.

The diagnostics company also reported substantial growth in its revenue from operations, which climbed to Rs 429 crore for the September quarter, compared to Rs 350 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

This financial boost reflects Metropolis Healthcare's strengthening position in the diagnostics industry and its effective strategies in navigating market challenges.