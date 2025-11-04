Left Menu

Metropolis Healthcare Reports Robust Profit Growth in Q3

Metropolis Healthcare recorded a 13% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 53 crore for the September quarter. The firm's revenue from operations increased from Rs 350 crore to Rs 429 crore during the same period.

Metropolis Healthcare has announced a significant 13% year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 53 crore for the September quarter. This marks a notable rise from the Rs 47 crore reported in the same period last year.

The diagnostics company also reported substantial growth in its revenue from operations, which climbed to Rs 429 crore for the September quarter, compared to Rs 350 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

This financial boost reflects Metropolis Healthcare's strengthening position in the diagnostics industry and its effective strategies in navigating market challenges.

