Desperate Exodus: A Tale of Survival and Conflict in Sudan's Al-Fashir

In the aftermath of conflict in Sudan's North Darfur, a clinic in Tawila has become a refuge for those escaping a war-torn al-Fashir. The city fell to the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), displacing up to 10,000 people who now seek aid and safety.

The siege of al-Fashir, which lasted 18 months, resulted in widespread famine and desperation, as food supplies were cut off and residents resorted to eating animal feed. Reports have surfaced of ethnic cleansing by RSF and allied militias, exacerbating the region's crisis.

Amidst these horrors, humanitarian organizations like Medecins Sans Frontieres are working tirelessly to provide care. However, the challenges remain immense, with cholera posing a new threat. Local accounts highlight the human toll, with families displaced, lives shattered, and urgent medical needs unmet.

