Left Menu

Bidding War Intensifies: Pfizer and Novo Nordisk Battle for Metsera

Pfizer and Novo Nordisk are engaged in an intense bidding war for obesity drug developer Metsera, with both submitting increased offers. Pfizer has filed lawsuits to prevent Novo's acquisition, while Novo seeks to regain its position in the obesity drug market. The situation involves legal, financial, and market strategy elements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 22:10 IST
Bidding War Intensifies: Pfizer and Novo Nordisk Battle for Metsera
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a high-stakes corporate battle, Pfizer and Novo Nordisk are vying for control of obesity drug developer Metsera. As tensions escalate, both companies presented improved bids, with Novo's offer reaching $10 billion, deemed superior by Metsera.

This competitive skirmish erupted following Novo's unexpected move to outmaneuver Pfizer, who had a standing agreement with Metsera. Now embroiled in legal proceedings, Pfizer is attempting to block Metsera's deal with Novo, citing antitrust concerns.

Amidst declining sales and patent challenges, Pfizer raised its profit forecast but remains determined to capitalize on the burgeoning obesity treatment market. Novo, meanwhile, aims to counter rivals like Eli Lilly in its pursuit of market dominance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
LIV Golf Expands to 72 Holes: A New Era Begins

LIV Golf Expands to 72 Holes: A New Era Begins

 Global
2
Maharashtra Cabinet Greenlights Major Decisions: From Infrastructure to Education

Maharashtra Cabinet Greenlights Major Decisions: From Infrastructure to Educ...

 India
3
Reagan Airport Bomb Threat Disrupts Flight Operations

Reagan Airport Bomb Threat Disrupts Flight Operations

 Global
4
Amit Shera Strikes Lottery Gold: Wins ₹11 Crore in Life-Changing Bonanza

Amit Shera Strikes Lottery Gold: Wins ₹11 Crore in Life-Changing Bonanza

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025