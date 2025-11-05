Gambling's Grip on Italy: A Nation's Wagered Future

Luciano, a retired railway worker, exemplifies the darker realities of Italy's booming gambling industry, having lost everything to his gambling addiction. His experience underscores the widespread issue affecting millions, with the country emerging as Europe's largest gambling market. Despite the economic gain, the social toll is evident.

Italy's gambling market has grown significantly, outpacing the United Kingdom, Germany, and France with gross gaming revenues reaching 21.5 billion euros in 2024. However, this growth has led to conflicts with the Catholic Church and concerns about mafia influence, as well as addiction issues within the population.

While the gambling industry supports Italy's economy, it comes with challenges. Calls for increased regulation persist, as excessive curbs are seen as ineffective and push people towards illegal betting. Amid debates on responsible gambling, the government's pragmatic approach aims to balance economic benefits with risk management.