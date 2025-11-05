Left Menu

Chronic Conditions' Sequence: A Key to Long Covid Risk

A study from Spain's 'Genomes for Life' project reveals that the sequence in which chronic conditions manifest before contracting COVID-19 can significantly impact the risk of developing long Covid. Certain trajectories, particularly involving mental health and metabolic issues, heightened the risk, emphasizing the importance of health order over mere disease presence.

A groundbreaking study has highlighted that the sequence of chronic conditions prior to a COVID-19 infection can crucially impact the susceptibility to long Covid. This revelation stems from a meticulous analysis of over 8,300 individuals in Catalonia, Spain, as part of the 'Genomes for Life' initiative.

The researchers reconstructed disease trajectories using health records spanning 2010 to 2019. Among the 162 examined trajectories, specific paths, especially those related to mental health, neurological, and metabolic or digestive conditions, were found to significantly escalate the risk of long Covid, particularly in women.

Insights from the study underscore that the risk factors for long Covid extend beyond the initial virus's severity. The interplay of neurological and digestive disorders is linked to the persistent symptoms, supporting the involvement of the gut-brain axis. The findings advocate for a preventive public health strategy tailored to individual health histories.

