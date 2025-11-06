Race Against Time: Trapped in Ulsan Power Station Collapse

Authorities in South Korea are in a race against time as they fear five individuals remain trapped following the collapse of a large structure at a power station in Ulsan. The incident occurred on Thursday, throwing officials into a swift rescue operation.

Footage from the site reveals a massive steel structure, part of a decommissioned heating facility, mangled and toppled over in the southeastern city. Fire official Kim Jung-shik reported that the structure was being dismantled in preparation for demolition, scheduled in about 10 days, when the unfortunate accident took place.

Two people were initially rescued, with another two pulled from the debris shortly after, according to Kim. The rescue operations are ongoing as emergency responders work tirelessly amidst the wreckage, hoping to find and save those still trapped.

