Spain Imposes Poultry Confinement to Curb Bird Flu Spread

Spain mandates indoor confinement for poultry in high-risk areas starting November 10 to prevent the spread of bird flu. This precautionary measure, driven by rising outbreaks across Europe, prohibits outdoor breeding, shared water sources, and cohabitation of ducks and geese with other species.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 14:22 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 14:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Spain is set to enforce indoor confinement for poultry in designated high-risk areas beginning November 10, in a bid to curtail the transmission of bird flu. The decision, announced by the agriculture ministry, comes amid escalating outbreaks throughout Europe and recent local detections.

Adopted as a precautionary measure, these regulations emerge in response to an increased risk of infection, as noted by the ministry. The directive prohibits outdoor breeding of poultry, sharing water supplies with wild birds, and housing ducks and geese alongside other avian species.

This Spanish directive follows similar mandates in Ireland, France, and Britain, as European nations grapple with a surge in cases coinciding with the return of migratory birds for the winter season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

