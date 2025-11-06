Spain Imposes Poultry Confinement to Curb Bird Flu Spread

Spain is set to enforce indoor confinement for poultry in designated high-risk areas beginning November 10, in a bid to curtail the transmission of bird flu. The decision, announced by the agriculture ministry, comes amid escalating outbreaks throughout Europe and recent local detections.

Adopted as a precautionary measure, these regulations emerge in response to an increased risk of infection, as noted by the ministry. The directive prohibits outdoor breeding of poultry, sharing water supplies with wild birds, and housing ducks and geese alongside other avian species.

This Spanish directive follows similar mandates in Ireland, France, and Britain, as European nations grapple with a surge in cases coinciding with the return of migratory birds for the winter season.

(With inputs from agencies.)