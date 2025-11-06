Crypto Giant Coinbase Fined for Compliance Failures

On Thursday, the Irish central bank imposed a 21.5 million euro fine on cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Europe, a subsidiary of the globally recognized Coinbase group. This penalty comes as a result of Coinbase's failure to adhere to anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing transaction monitoring obligations.

With the cryptocurrency market under intense scrutiny globally, regulators are tightening measures to ensure compliance with financial laws. Coinbase Europe's infringement highlights the growing challenges faced by digital currency platforms in maintaining regulatory standards.

The penalty, which amounts to around $25.07 million, underscores the significant financial and operational impacts companies face when not complying with strict regulatory frameworks.

(With inputs from agencies.)