New U.S. Dietary Guidelines Set to Reshape Food Culture

New U.S. dietary guidelines to be released in December aim to tackle obesity and transform the country's food culture, according to U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. These guidelines could change food served in schools and military, influence healthcare, while addressing saturated fat and ultra-processed foods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 23:50 IST
The upcoming release of new U.S. dietary guidelines in December is poised to reshape the nation's approach to food and health. U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. revealed this initiative aims to tackle the obesity crisis and redefine the country's food culture.

The guidelines will affect the kind of meals served in schools and military settings. Kennedy emphasized that addressing obesity is vital for solving chronic disease issues, with 50% of the adult population being overweight or obese.

Key changes may focus on reducing saturated fat and ultra-processed foods in diets. Published every five years, the guidelines are crafted by the Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

