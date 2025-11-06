New U.S. Dietary Guidelines Set to Reshape Food Culture

The upcoming release of new U.S. dietary guidelines in December is poised to reshape the nation's approach to food and health. U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. revealed this initiative aims to tackle the obesity crisis and redefine the country's food culture.

The guidelines will affect the kind of meals served in schools and military settings. Kennedy emphasized that addressing obesity is vital for solving chronic disease issues, with 50% of the adult population being overweight or obese.

Key changes may focus on reducing saturated fat and ultra-processed foods in diets. Published every five years, the guidelines are crafted by the Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.