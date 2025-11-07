Trump and Drug Giants Slash Prices on Weight-Loss Meds

The U.S. administration, spearheaded by President Donald Trump, has brokered a deal with pharmaceutical giants Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk to reduce the prices of GLP-1 weight-loss medications. The agreement is aimed at making these drugs more accessible to millions of Americans enrolled in Medicare and Medicaid, as well as cash payers.

Under the deal, drug prices will be reduced to an average of $149 to $350 monthly, down from the current $500 to $1,000 range. The White House has announced that this price reduction will come into effect by January for cash payers and by mid-2026 for Medicare and ongoing for Medicaid as states opt in.

This initiative marks a significant move toward more affordable healthcare, with millions of Americans set to benefit as Lilly and Novo Nordisk commit to providing their medications at lower prices under the new TrumpRx platform. This move has already influenced market trends, pushing shares of the involved companies higher.