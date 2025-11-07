Left Menu

Clash of Titans: Pfizer and Novo Nordisk's Bidding War for Metsera

Pfizer and Novo Nordisk are engaged in an intense bidding war for Metsera, a biotech company known for developing obesity drugs. Novo has raised its offer above Pfizer's $10 billion bid, escalating the legal and strategic tussle. The outcome could shape the lucrative obesity drug market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 03:13 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 03:13 IST
The fierce competition between Pfizer and Novo Nordisk for Metsera, a company specializing in obesity drug development, intensified with new bids. Novo Nordisk increased its offer shortly after Pfizer matched a $10 billion valuation.

This battle has led to a complex legal standoff, drawing the attention of regulators. Novo seeks to acquire key assets from Metsera's experimental obesity treatment pipeline, estimated to be worth billions annually, challenging Pfizer's ability to secure its acquisition.

The latest developments saw Metsera's shares soar by over 14%, as the market responds to the ongoing bidding tussle. Analysts predict the obesity drug market's value may skyrocket to $150 billion in the next decade, making Metsera a highly coveted prize.

(With inputs from agencies.)

