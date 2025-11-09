Left Menu

187 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs to be opened in Delhi by December: Rekha Gupta

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 22:46 IST
187 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs to be opened in Delhi by December: Rekha Gupta
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday said that 187 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs will be inaugurated across the national capital by December, in addition to the 168 that are already functional.

She reiterated the government's commitment to ensure accessible, affordable, and comprehensive healthcare services.

Under the Ayushman Bharat initiative, Ayushman Arogya Mandirs are being established throughout Delhi to provide residents with primary and essential healthcare services near their homes. The campaign is based on the principle of 'Time to Care' and aligns with the goal of Universal Health Coverage, the Delhi government said in a statement.

The chief minister said the Delhi government will no longer operate its health centres from rented premises, as adequate government-owned spaces are available.

She said the Ayushman Arogya Mandirs are equipped with advanced infrastructure and modern facilities. They offer OPD services, diagnostic tests, free medicines, maternal and child care, family planning, management of diseases, mental health screening, and emergency medical assistance.

Gupta said Indian Public Health Standards have been implemented to ensure uniform infrastructure, staff, medicines, and diagnostics. The aim is not merely to deliver healthcare but also to build public confidence and promote a culture of wellness and trust, she added.

