WHO Bulletin Revives Focus on Traditional Medicine Ahead of Global Summit

In the lead-up to the Second WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine, to be held 17–19 December 2025 in New Delhi and online, the Bulletin of the World Health Organization (WHO) has released a landmark special issue dedicated to Traditional Medicine — the first of its kind in nearly half a century. The publication underscores the growing importance of integrating traditional, complementary, and Indigenous medical practices into modern health systems and highlights the urgent need for stronger scientific research, equity, and sustainability in global health.

A Historic Return to a Global Health Dialogue

The last WHO Bulletin thematic issue on traditional medicine was published in November 1977, just before the historic Alma-Ata Conference of 1978, which declared traditional medicine an essential component of achieving “Health for All.” Nearly 50 years later, this new issue bridges past and present by exploring how traditional knowledge can contribute to universal health coverage, climate resilience, and equitable health innovation.

The 2025 special issue features:

Three news items,

Two original research papers,

Two systematic reviews,

Five policy and practice papers, and

Five perspective pieces,

each addressing key aspects of the traditional medicine landscape — from regulation and integration into primary health care to the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in evidence generation.

Traditional Medicine: A Global Health Resource

According to the Bulletin’s editorial, titled “Traditional medicine and its contributions to science, health equity and sustainability,” traditional medicine remains a vital source of health and well-being for billions of people worldwide. For many, it serves as the first line of care or a preferred choice for health needs, especially in areas where access to modern medical services is limited.

The demand for traditional and natural health products continues to grow rapidly, with the global wellness economy projected to expand from US$ 5.6 trillion in 2022 to US$ 8.5 trillion by 2027, according to WHO estimates.

Yet, as the Bulletin highlights, traditional medicine remains underfunded and under-researched. Less than 1% of global health research funding is currently allocated to traditional medicine, limiting the ability to validate, standardize, and integrate these practices within evidence-based frameworks.

The WHO Global Traditional Medicine Strategy 2025–2034

To address these gaps, WHO has launched the Global Traditional Medicine Strategy 2025–2034, an ambitious plan to promote the safe, effective, and equitable integration of traditional medicine into national health systems. The strategy focuses on:

Strengthening scientific research and evidence for traditional medicine;

Developing regulatory and quality assurance frameworks;

Promoting knowledge exchange between traditional healers, researchers, and policymakers;

Ensuring respect for Indigenous knowledge systems and intellectual property rights; and

Advancing universal health coverage through person-centered, culturally relevant care.

This framework builds on the lessons of the first Global Summit on Traditional Medicine, held in 2023 in Gandhinagar, India, which launched the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM).

Exploring the Nexus of Tradition, Science, and Technology

The new WHO Bulletin dives deep into the intersections between traditional medicine and modern science, calling for innovative approaches to bridge these knowledge systems. Topics covered include:

The use of traditional medicine in managing chronic diseases, such as diabetes and cancer;

Regional models of integration, such as in China, India, and African countries;

AI-powered tools for mapping and validating traditional remedies;

Ethical frameworks for Indigenous knowledge sharing;

Biodiversity conservation and equitable benefit-sharing for medicinal resources.

The Bulletin’s contributors argue that traditional medicine is not merely a set of ancient practices, but a holistic worldview — one that understands health as a state of harmony between individuals, communities, and ecosystems. Integrating this perspective into scientific inquiry, they suggest, can help rebalance humanity’s relationship with nature and advance sustainability.

“Traditional medicine represents both cultural heritage and living science,” the editorial notes. “Restoring balance — between innovation and tradition, technology and nature — is essential for global health equity and resilience.”

The Second WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine

The forthcoming WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine 2025 will convene global health leaders, scientists, Indigenous knowledge holders, and policymakers under the theme “Restoring Balance: The Science and Practice of Health and Well-being.”

The event, hosted by the Government of India in partnership with the World Health Organization, will take place both in-person in New Delhi and virtually for worldwide participation.

The Summit will feature:

Plenary sessions and side events focused on innovation, regulation, and evidence-based integration;

High-level dialogues on biodiversity preservation, equitable benefit-sharing, and intellectual property rights;

Panel discussions on AI and frontier technologies for research and practice; and

Commitments from governments and private sector actors to invest in traditional medicine research and sustainability.

More than 70 ministers of health and science, alongside hundreds of experts, are expected to attend. New collaborative initiatives and research partnerships will be unveiled to strengthen the global evidence base for traditional medicine and its role in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Respecting Indigenous Knowledge and Biodiversity

A key theme running through both the Bulletin and the upcoming Summit is the protection of Indigenous Peoples’ rights and traditional knowledge systems. The publications highlight the need for ethical, respectful engagement and equitable sharing of benefits arising from the commercial use of traditional remedies and natural resources.

The WHO emphasizes that safeguarding the cultural and ecological dimensions of traditional medicine is vital not only for health equity but also for biodiversity conservation. Many traditional medical systems rely on plants and natural materials that are increasingly threatened by climate change, deforestation, and overexploitation.

Toward a Balanced and Inclusive Health Future

By aligning ancient wisdom with modern innovation, WHO and its partners aim to redefine the role of traditional medicine in 21st-century healthcare. The resurgence of scientific interest in this field marks a new era where data-driven evidence and community knowledge can work hand in hand.

As WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at the previous summit, “Traditional medicine can be a bridge between diverse knowledge systems and a catalyst for health equity and sustainability.”

The 2025 Bulletin and the upcoming summit together reaffirm WHO’s belief that traditional medicine is not just a heritage of the past but a vital resource for the future — a foundation for restoring balance between people, health, and the planet.