Glenmark's RYALTRIS Gains China Approval for Allergic Rhinitis Treatment

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd has announced a significant development as its subsidiary, Glenmark Specialty SA, secured approval from China's National Medical Products Administration for their innovative nasal spray, RYALTRIS. This spray is aimed at treating allergic rhinitis in both adults and children, marking a major milestone in the company's expansion within the respiratory care sector.

According to the company, the approval covers moderate to severe seasonal allergic rhinitis in patients aged six and older, as well as perennial allergic rhinitis in patients aged twelve and up. The green light from the Chinese regulatory body, granted without any supplementation requests, underscores Glenmark's continued progress in delivering differentiated therapies for chronic conditions.

"The authorization of RYALTRIS in China significantly advances our specialty respiratory portfolio," stated Christoph Stoller, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd President and Business Head for Europe and Emerging Markets. Following the successful Phase III trial with 535 patients across China, RYALTRIS is set to enhance Glenmark's presence in the Chinese market, aligning with its broader strategy of global market expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)