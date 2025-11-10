India and WHO Set Stage for December 2025 Global Summit on Traditional Medicine

In a significant stride toward globalizing traditional healing systems, the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India, in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), hosted an Ambassadors’ Reception in New Delhi. The event served as a curtain-raiser to the 2nd WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine, scheduled to be held from 17–19 December 2025 in New Delhi. It brought together ambassadors, high commissioners, and diplomatic representatives from around the world to underscore the relevance, scientific grounding, and multilateral opportunities presented by the forthcoming Summit.

Honouring Traditional Wisdom with Global Vision

The event was graced by Shri Prataprao Jadhav, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Ayush, and Union Minister of State, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, who set the tone for the evening with a compelling keynote. He emphasized the growing global recognition of traditional medicine as more than a historical legacy—it is a dynamic, integrative pillar of health systems. He stated:

“This Summit represents another milestone in our shared pursuit of equitable, accessible, and evidence-based healthcare systems across the world. Traditional medicine is a repository of cultural identity, community wisdom, and humanity’s collective knowledge of nature and wellbeing.”

Shri Jadhav also reaffirmed India’s commitment to working in tandem with the WHO and the Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM) in Jamnagar to enhance research, ensure safety and quality, and make the benefits of traditional medicine globally accessible.

High-Level WHO and Indian Delegation Presence

The reception welcomed an esteemed gathering of global and Indian dignitaries, including:

Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush

Ambassador Sibi George, Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs

Dr. Catharina Boehme, Senior Advisor to the WHO Director-General & Officer-in-Charge, WHO SEARO

Dr. Poonam Khetrapal, Regional Director Emeritus, WHO South-East Asia Region & Senior Advisor on Traditional Medicine

Ms. Monalisa Dash, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Ayush

Dr. Shyama Kuruvilla, Director, WHO Global Traditional Medicine Centre

These leaders laid out the vision and preparatory roadmap for the December 2025 Summit.

Framing the Summit Theme: Restoring Balance

Delivering opening remarks, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha contextualized the Summit's theme, “Restoring Balance: The Science and Practice of Health and Wellbeing.” He emphasized that the theme signals a paradigm shift toward holistic, integrative health systems that align traditional wisdom with modern scientific rigor.

Kotecha highlighted India’s proactive leadership in global efforts to formalize traditional medicine, citing initiatives on quality assurance, clinical validation, and research partnerships. He reiterated the importance of global alignment and shared learning for sustainable health models.

WHO’s Strategic Push for Traditional Medicine

Dr. Poonam Khetrapal, in her Special Address, articulated the growing momentum around traditional medicine worldwide. With over 170 countries reporting the use of traditional practices, WHO is leveraging this momentum through frameworks like the Global Traditional Medicine Strategy 2025–2034 and initiatives like the Traditional Medicine Global Library.

“Traditional medicine is an integral part of achieving Health for All. With global frameworks advancing, the GTMC in Jamnagar is a landmark in evidence-informed, people-centred healthcare,” she said.

Ambassador Sibi George framed the event within the broader scope of India’s foreign policy and soft power diplomacy. He highlighted how traditional medicine exemplifies India's civilizational heritage while also contributing to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“This gathering marks an important milestone in integrating time-tested healing traditions with contemporary scientific understanding,” he stated.

A Blueprint for the December 2025 Global Summit

The operational vision of the Summit was detailed by Dr. Shyama Kuruvilla, Director of WHO's Global Traditional Medicine Centre. She outlined the Summit's alignment with the Global Traditional Medicine Strategy 2025–2034, emphasizing it as a platform to spotlight cutting-edge research, innovations, global policies, and practitioner collaboration.

Ms. Monalisa Dash, Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Ayush, provided insights into the Summit’s planned structure—highlighting participation from over 100 countries, thematic tracks across research, standards, integrative practices, biodiversity conservation, regulatory frameworks, and digital health applications. She also spoke of anticipated policy declarations, research collaborations, and bilateral dialogues.

Renewed Global Commitment

The evening concluded with Dr. Catharina Boehme emphasizing that traditional medicine must not be sidelined in global health dialogues. She called on countries to ensure high-level ministerial participation at the upcoming Summit.

“Traditional medicine is not peripheral to global health—it is integral to realizing the vision of Health for All,” she said, underlining the WHO’s call for nations to build inclusive, accessible, and scientifically validated health ecosystems.

Looking Ahead

The Ambassadors’ Reception reflected a resolute global commitment toward integrating traditional medicine into mainstream health systems in a scientifically validated, equitable, and culturally respectful manner. The Ministry of Ayush concluded the event by encouraging all diplomatic missions to facilitate their countries’ active participation in the December 2025 Summit.

This event not only showcased India’s leadership in global health diplomacy but also reiterated the international community’s recognition of traditional medicine as an essential pillar of resilient healthcare systems.