Easing Eye Transplants: New Rules Boost Access

The Union Health Ministry has eliminated the mandatory requirement for certain equipment in Corneal Transplantation centers, easing infrastructural challenges for smaller eye centers, especially in rural and semi-urban areas.

This move will increase the availability and accessibility of corneal transplantation services. The updated regulations align with the government's vision to ensure equitable access to organ and tissue transplants across the country.

The Health Ministry has notified these changes under the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues (Amendment) Rules, 2025. This amendment is a strategic measure to bolster India's cornea donation and transplantation facilities, according to the Ministry.

(With inputs from agencies.)